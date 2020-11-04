Michigan results from 'hundreds of thousands' of ballots may arrive by day's end
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Poll workers across Michigan are counting "hundreds of thousands" of ballots to deliver results in the crucial battleground state by Wednesday.
