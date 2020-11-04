Pentagon Opening School for Combating Drone Threats
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Pentagon is creating a new school to train military members in how to identify and stop threats posed by drones, Defense News reports. Lt. Col. David Morgan of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office...
The Pentagon is creating a new school to train military members in how to identify and stop threats posed by drones, Defense News reports. Lt. Col. David Morgan of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office...
|
|
You Might Like