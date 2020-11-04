Financial Experts Predict Election Results Will Bring Smaller Stimulus Package
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () While the next president is still unknown, experts say the election results logged so far indicate that the next coronavirus stimulus package may shrink in size, CNBC reports.Brian Gardner, the chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel Financial Corp., wrote in a...
Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an..