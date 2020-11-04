Global  
 

Financial Experts Predict Election Results Will Bring Smaller Stimulus Package

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
While the next president is still unknown, experts say the election results logged so far indicate that the next coronavirus stimulus package may shrink in size, CNBC reports.Brian Gardner, the chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel Financial Corp., wrote in a...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Election Results

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Election Results 43:15

 Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily coronavirus briefing, as election results continue to come in.

What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street? [Video]

What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street?

Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:19Published
Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results [Video]

Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results

On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election. Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
In-Depth: When will we get final election results [Video]

In-Depth: When will we get final election results

In an election year unlike any other, it could take weeks before every vote is counted. Experts say voters will need patience to know who are the winners and losers.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:30Published

