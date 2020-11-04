Trump campaign claims public polling was used as a ‘voter suppression tactic’ against him in Wisconsin
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The leadup to Nov. 3 had polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a healthy lead in Wisconsin over President Trump by a margin of 6.7% just weeks before Election Day, according to Real Clear Politics polling – a lead that Trump’s campaign has called a form of “voter suppression.”
The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount.
Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten Electoral College votes.
As of November 4th, 98% of the statewide vote is in. Biden has 49.4%, and...
"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential..
