Democratic Fundraiser Memo Predicts Biden Wins 290 Electoral Votes

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
In a leaked email, a key Democratic fundraiser projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden would win the 2020 presidential election by at least 290 electoral votes, according to the Washington Examiner."VP Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next President...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads 02:40

 As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this...

