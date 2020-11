Janet Wilson @AP Why hasn't Pennsylvania been called for Trump? 17 minutes ago Them Tweets Though Ya know, it honestly is kinda interesting that @AP called Arizona for Biden but hasn’t called Pennsylvania for Trum… https://t.co/cxMSNE2kXg 21 minutes ago ShitshowElectionFraud2020 Why Hasn't AP Called Pennsylvania for Trump? | https://t.co/pNKgMkdXjz https://t.co/cktxacKCdi via @Newsmax 40 minutes ago united99 why hasn't Pennsylvania been called for trump yet?? becoming a joke now. they dragging it out like florida #Elections2020 #TrumpvsBiden 1 hour ago NewsChannel 8 | KTUL The flip from red back to blue was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in… https://t.co/NtN0O5RvMW 2 hours ago Liberty Pact Pennsylvania: Trump's lead in PA has shrunk to 250k votes with about 10% of the vote remaining. For some reason PA… https://t.co/v0ltpfYbzM 2 hours ago Jay Hare RT @dothaneagle: The flip from red back to blue was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016 s… 3 hours ago KMTR NBC 16 The flip from red back to blue was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in… https://t.co/SVsX31A7qw 3 hours ago