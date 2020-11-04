Global  
 

Biden did worse than Hillary Clinton with evangelicals in 2020, poll shows

Christian Post Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Joe Biden fared worse in getting white evangelical Christian voter support than the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, according to an Election Day poll sponsored by a conservative Christian grassroots organization.
