Trump Sues in 3 States, Laying Ground for Contesting Outcome

Newsmax Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump leads Biden in Florida

Trump leads Biden in Florida 01:33

 President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

