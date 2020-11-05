Biden on edge of 270 as Trump continues to claim victory in Pennsylvania, elsewhere, before race calls
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () After major wins for Joe Biden on Wednesday when the Fox News Decision Desk projected that he will win in Wisconsin and Michigan -- two states where President Trump came out on top in 2016 -- the Democratic nominee sits at 264 electoral votes, needing just one more state to win the White House.
Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..