Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden on edge of 270 as Trump continues to claim victory in Pennsylvania, elsewhere, before race calls

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
After major wins for Joe Biden on Wednesday when the Fox News Decision Desk projected that he will win in Wisconsin and Michigan -- two states where President Trump came out on top in 2016 -- the Democratic nominee sits at 264 electoral votes, needing just one more state to win the White House. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud 00:49

 Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

In Pennsylvania, Biden closing on Trump with 400,000 votes to count [Video]

In Pennsylvania, Biden closing on Trump with 400,000 votes to count

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:37Published
Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges [Video]

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges

Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues [Video]

Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues

Two days after the election, the race for the White House is still too close to call. All eye are now on a few key states where they continue to count the ballots. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President ‌ ELECTION LATEST* On a knife-edge: Five states that may determine election * Trump's speech - claims victory, labels election a fraud, says he's off to...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this