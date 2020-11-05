Arizona voters sue Maricopa County over 'Sharpiegate'
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () In the latest update to what conservatives have dubbed "Sharpiegate," several Arizona voters in Maricopa County brought a lawsuit Wednesday against liberal County Recorder Adrian Fontes, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and others.
