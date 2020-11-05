Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona voters sue Maricopa County over 'Sharpiegate'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
In the latest update to what conservatives have dubbed "Sharpiegate," several Arizona voters in Maricopa County brought a lawsuit Wednesday against liberal County Recorder Adrian Fontes, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and others. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Voters Wait In Long Lines In Washington County

Voters Wait In Long Lines In Washington County 01:23

 As voters in Washington County made their way to the polls, some said they waited up to two hours at the Hilton Garden Inn in Canonsburg. However, they said they felt safe voting amid a global pandemic. KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke to some voters about casting their ballots.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Summit County voters elect first female sheriff [Video]

Summit County voters elect first female sheriff

There will be a new sheriff in town in Summit County, and this one is making history. When the votes were counted Tuesday night, Summit County voters elected Kandy Fatheree as their first female..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:19Published
Push to energize young voters in Okeecoboee County [Video]

Push to energize young voters in Okeecoboee County

Melissa Arnold won the election for the Okeechobee County Supervisor of Elections office, and she is busy inspiring the next generation of voters.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:33Published
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria talks mail-in ballot counting [Video]

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria talks mail-in ballot counting

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria spoke about the challenges the Clark County Elections Department is facing counting ballots quickly with final boxes coming in me in overnight.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Fact check: Did Trump lose Arizona due to 'Sharpiegate' fraud?

 Unsubstantiated claims alleging some votes cast for President Donald Trump were not counted in Maricopa County, Arizona - an important battleground in the 2020...
DNA

Arizona voters to decide if judges should stay on the bench

 Voters will decide whether to retain 40 Maricopa County Superior Court judges, 6 Arizona Court of Appeals judges and 3 Arizona Supreme Court justices.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this