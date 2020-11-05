Global  
 

'Count Every Vote!': Large Post-Election Protests Seen In Several U.S. Cities

NPR Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Some of the protests had been planned ahead of Election Day. But they were intensified by President Trump's attempts to pronounce himself the winner of a presidential race that's still playing out.
News video: Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges 01:26

 Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and called for recounts in a race still yet to be decided.

WEB EXTRA: Protests To Count Every Vote [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Protests To Count Every Vote

People gathered in cities around the country on Wednesday, Nov, 4, calling for every vote cast in the 2020 presidential election to be counted.

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan [Video]

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues. Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a..

Post-election protests flare in US [Video]

Post-election protests flare in US

Protests have broken out on both sides of the US election, with Republicansdemanding vote-counting be stopped, and Democrats called for every last ballotto be tallied. The protests come after President..

