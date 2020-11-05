'Count Every Vote!': Large Post-Election Protests Seen In Several U.S. Cities
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Some of the protests had been planned ahead of Election Day. But they were intensified by President Trump's attempts to pronounce himself the winner of a presidential race that's still playing out.
Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and called for recounts in a race still yet to be decided.
Protests have broken out on both sides of the US election, with Republicansdemanding vote-counting be stopped, and Democrats called for every last ballotto be tallied. The protests come after President..
