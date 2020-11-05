Harlan Hill: 89 Percent Turnout in Wisconsin 'a Bit Unbelievable'
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Political consultant Harlan Hill is raising questions about a reported 89% voter turnout in Wisconsin. He tweeted on Wednesday: "Wisconsin has 3,684,726 active registered voters. They counted 3,288,771 votes. That's, um, a bit unbelievable. 89% turnout? Ok sure." His tweet...
