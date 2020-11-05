Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is The White Vote?

NPR Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
NPR discusses the racial breakdown of current exit polls and how the electorate is changing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Can You Change Your Vote Trends On Google

Can You Change Your Vote Trends On Google 00:53

 With the 2020 presidential election just days away, Fox New is reporting that more than 59 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of the November 3rd election. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says

As President Donald Trump's team launch a barrage of legal challenges against how ballots are being counted in a number of states, some wonder if Trump will remain in the White House as President..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
Two Dozen Counties Vote to Separate From Illinois [Video]

Two Dozen Counties Vote to Separate From Illinois

The largest group of counties that voted on the issue are groups bordering southern Indiana, including Wabash, Crawford, and White Counties.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues [Video]

Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues

Two days after the election, the race for the White House is still too close to call. All eye are now on a few key states where they continue to count the ballots. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

US election 2020: Donald Trump irresponsibly claims victory even as vote counting is on

US election 2020: Donald Trump irresponsibly claims victory even as vote counting is on It was a victory celebration without a victory. Empty wine glasses littered a table in the East Room of the White House. Pizza boxes and cans of White Claw hard...
Mid-Day

Two white men headlined the US election, but these diverse Americans were also voted in

 While vote counting in the race for the White House continues, there have been some historic wins confirmed for women, people of colour, LGBTQI+ candidates and...
SBS

How the African American vote could impact the 2020 election

 As the nation awaits the final results of this year's election, the Black vote could help determine who wins the race for the White House. Derrick Johnson, the...
CBS News


Tweets about this

allen_stace

Stacey Allen RT @CNBC: If Joe Biden can hold leads in AZ and NV, or overtake President Trump in PA, he would hit the electoral vote mark needed to win t… 1 second ago

nameitlater

Myriam RT @helpmeskeletor: I like how influential the POC vote is when it comes to blame for losing (or not winning enough) but also not influenti… 1 second ago

CaitlynGonzo

Caitie RT @baz00per: nothing screams “i don’t understand my privilege” more than a white girl tweeting “you know you can vote for different partie… 2 seconds ago

AugustusMHill

Vote Early, Vote ONCE! RT @RBReich: Protesters were gassed and thrown into unmarked vans while demanding justice for Black lives. Meanwhile, armed white mobs wer… 3 seconds ago

brookeguptill

rhiannon RT @snitchery: look at that white youth vote. now stop peddling the myth that racism is going to magically disappear and die out generation… 4 seconds ago

Shirley_Perez

Shirley Tutor-Perez RT @AP_Politics: With Joe Biden edging closer to unseating him from the White House, President Trump says he wants to put a halt to vote co… 4 seconds ago

demosphachtes

Demosphachtes @acczibit lol look at the comments. "The Lumbee are basically white because they vote for Republicans". Ah, I love… https://t.co/4GrchNLFuP 6 seconds ago

XyleneNC

Xylene RT @StevenBeschloss: Take the time to listen to @esglaude. When over 67k Americans vote for Trump and many of those voters fear the end of… 7 seconds ago