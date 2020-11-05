Who Is The White Vote?

Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says
As President Donald Trump's team launch a barrage of legal challenges against how ballots are being counted in a number of states, some wonder if Trump will remain in the White House as President..
Two Dozen Counties Vote to Separate From Illinois
The largest group of counties that voted on the issue are groups bordering southern Indiana, including Wabash, Crawford, and White Counties.
Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues
Two days after the election, the race for the White House is still too close to call. All eye are now on a few key states where they continue to count the ballots. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.
Stacey Allen RT @CNBC: If Joe Biden can hold leads in AZ and NV, or overtake President Trump in PA, he would hit the electoral vote mark needed to win t… 1 second ago
Myriam RT @helpmeskeletor: I like how influential the POC vote is when it comes to blame for losing (or not winning enough) but also not influenti… 1 second ago
Caitie RT @baz00per: nothing screams “i don’t understand my privilege” more than a white girl tweeting “you know you can vote for different partie… 2 seconds ago
Vote Early, Vote ONCE! RT @RBReich: Protesters were gassed and thrown into unmarked vans while demanding justice for Black lives.
Meanwhile, armed white mobs wer… 3 seconds ago
rhiannon RT @snitchery: look at that white youth vote. now stop peddling the myth that racism is going to magically disappear and die out generation… 4 seconds ago
Shirley Tutor-Perez RT @AP_Politics: With Joe Biden edging closer to unseating him from the White House, President Trump says he wants to put a halt to vote co… 4 seconds ago
Demosphachtes @acczibit lol look at the comments. "The Lumbee are basically white because they vote for Republicans". Ah, I love… https://t.co/4GrchNLFuP 6 seconds ago
Xylene RT @StevenBeschloss: Take the time to listen to @esglaude. When over 67k Americans vote for Trump and many of those voters fear the end of… 7 seconds ago