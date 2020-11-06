Global  
 

Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner. Weijia Jiang has the latest developments.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The State

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The State

 As we wait to find out who wins Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign files lawsuits against multiple elections boards across the state, even jumping on a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar herself; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

