Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states
Friday, 6 November 2020 () The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner. Weijia Jiang has the latest developments.
As we wait to find out who wins Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign files lawsuits against multiple elections boards across the state, even jumping on a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar herself; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden is within a fingertip's reach of the White House, but President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in a bid to contest...