Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots



[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39 Published 7 hours ago

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada



President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 7 hours ago