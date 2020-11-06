Global  
 

Kelli Ward to Newsmax TV: 'Arizona Is Still in Play'

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Rejecting Fox News' giving Arizona to Democrat Joe Biden in a count still ;"too early to call," Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward told Newsmax TV she is still 99% optimistic Trump will ultimately win the state's 11 electoral votes....
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call 01:18

 During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.

