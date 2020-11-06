Kelli Ward to Newsmax TV: 'Arizona Is Still in Play'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unseasonably warm for the weekend



Wildfire smoke, warm temperatures and breezy conditions will all play a part in our weekend weather Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:54 Published on September 19, 2020 COVID-19 outbreak reported at high rises near UArizona campus



A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at student high rises west of the University of Arizona campus, according to a news release from Ward 6. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:39 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this