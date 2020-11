Chris 🇺🇸 Tight races in Georgia could determine balance of power in US Senate https://t.co/SilVeCJWkJ via @foxnews 11 minutes ago Kevin Christopher Anybody else getting the feeling Georgia, not Nevada. N.C or PA, is going to be first to turn blue? Which could al… https://t.co/sQuDBw8kL0 2 hours ago David C. @triniwoodstock Bernie and Liz gotta hold tight. GOP govs in those states can appoint their replacements. Georgia c… https://t.co/pFqtCnKM1h 23 hours ago KingJayZim🇿🇼 @sheltonmushava1 @JoeBiden Georgia could do something,2 senate races are tight there! 1 day ago Alpharetta News GA Senate Elections: Warnock, Loeffler In Runoff; Perdue Leads https://t.co/lbuNC0QUBu 2 days ago Roswell Patch U.S. Sen. David Perdue leads Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Rep. Collins endorses Sen. Loeffler. She will face Raphael… https://t.co/gz4f0zjLij 2 days ago Gwinnett GA Patch U.S. Sen. David Perdue leads Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Rep. Collins endorses Sen. Loeffler. She will face Raphael… https://t.co/a5jD7FcqYK 2 days ago Lawrenceville Patch U.S. Sen. David Perdue leads Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Rep. Collins endorses Sen. Loeffler. She will face Raphael… https://t.co/ggFuq8m0WK 2 days ago