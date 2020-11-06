Election 2020 final results: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks after first Cabinet meeting
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is incredibly humbled to receive news that Labour won 50 per cent of the vote.Ardern's comments come just hours after the new ministers were sworn in at Government House, where Ardern said...
Priyanca Radhakrishnan created history when she became New Zealand's first Indian-origin minister. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities as well as the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, and Associate Minister for Social...
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her new Cabinet lineup after her liberal Labour Party won re-election in a landslide victory last month.