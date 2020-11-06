Global  
 

Election 2020 final results: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks after first Cabinet meeting

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Election 2020 final results: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks after first Cabinet meetingPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is incredibly humbled to receive news that Labour won 50 per cent of the vote.Ardern's comments come just hours after the new ministers were sworn in at Government House, where Ardern said...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: New Zealand's first Indian origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan's video goes viral|Oneindia News

New Zealand's first Indian origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan's video goes viral|Oneindia News 01:15

 Priyanca Radhakrishnan created history when she became New Zealand's first Indian-origin minister. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities as well as the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, and Associate Minister for Social...

