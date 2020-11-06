Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020: Gerry Brownlee steps down as National Party deputy leader

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Election 2020: Gerry Brownlee steps down as National Party deputy leaderSenior National MP Gerry Brownlee won't contest the party's deputy leadership when the party votes on the matter next Tuesday.Brownlee – who lost his long-held Ilam seat in the election – said his focus, would be on rebuilding National's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Election 2020: 8:30 p.m. Butte County GOP watch party report

Election 2020: 8:30 p.m. Butte County GOP watch party report

 Action News Now reporter Kristian Lopez is at the GOP watch party in Chico. Watch the video to hear who has gathered for this viewing party at the DoubleTree Hotel.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Democrats hold watch party in Lansing on Election Night [Video]

Michigan Democrats hold watch party in Lansing on Election Night

Michigan Democrats are holding a watch party in Novi, a drive-in watch party as they await election results.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:14Published
Bradshaw campaign, Tenn. Democratic Party sue state election officials [Video]

Bradshaw campaign, Tenn. Democratic Party sue state election officials

The Tennessee Democratic Party and Marquita Bradshaw Senate campaign have filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Secretary of State and Coordinator of Elections, accusing officials of withholding..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:06Published
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party seeks name change [Video]

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party seeks name change

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has applied to the Electoral Commission to changeits name to Reform UK. The party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes inthe 2019 general election, but did not succeed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Gerry Brownlee steps down as National Party deputy leader

Gerry Brownlee steps down as National Party deputy leader National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee will not be seeking reappointment as the deputy leader when Caucus meets on Tuesday."For the past few weeks the National...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this