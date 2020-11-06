Election 2020: Gerry Brownlee steps down as National Party deputy leader
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Senior National MP Gerry Brownlee won't contest the party's deputy leadership when the party votes on the matter next Tuesday.Brownlee – who lost his long-held Ilam seat in the election – said his focus, would be on rebuilding National's...
Senior National MP Gerry Brownlee won't contest the party's deputy leadership when the party votes on the matter next Tuesday.Brownlee – who lost his long-held Ilam seat in the election – said his focus, would be on rebuilding National's...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this