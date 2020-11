You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pennsylvania State Secretary: Ballot Counting In The 'Homestretch'



Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday night we're in the "homestretch" when it comes to counting the state's millions of ballot; KDKA's Paul Martino reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:00 Published 8 hours ago PA secretary of state: 'Not quite clear' who winner is



Two days after the presidential election, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday said the race in her state is "very close," but that she has confidence in the integrity of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 9 hours ago Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020



Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 10 hours ago