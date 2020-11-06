Global  
 

Federal judge dismisses Trump request to stop counting Philadelphia ballots

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A federal judge reportedly dismissed an emergency injunction brought by the Trump campaign Thursday afternoon to stop the counting of votes in Philadelphia, claiming election workers were ignoring an earlier court ruling over election observers.
