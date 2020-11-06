Global  
 

Georgia secretary of state says 'there will be a recount' due to the razor-thin margin in election count

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that "there will be a recount in Georgia" after vote totals show a razor-thin margin between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State

'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State 01:58

 Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small lead over President Donald Trump.

