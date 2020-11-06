Georgia secretary of state says 'there will be a recount' due to the razor-thin margin in election count
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that "there will be a recount in Georgia" after vote totals show a razor-thin margin between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state.
