Arizona AG Mark Brnovich to Newsmax TV: Trump Will Win Arizona
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich predicts President Donald Trump will win Arizona once all the ballots are counted. During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV's "National Report," Brnovich said if Trump continues...
Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.
When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm. Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with National..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37Published
Arizona has become a focal point in the race for the White House as mail-in ballots continued to be tallied up. Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Secretary of State, joined Cheddar to discuss the safety of poll..