Arizona AG Mark Brnovich to Newsmax TV: Trump Will Win Arizona

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich predicts President Donald Trump will win Arizona once all the ballots are counted. During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV's "National Report," Brnovich said if Trump continues...
News video: Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

 Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary [Video]

When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm. Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with National..

Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out [Video]

Just days before being canned by President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper denied serving as the president's yes-man in the Pentagon. According to Business Insider, Esper told the..

Arizona Secretary of State Says Ballot Counting Process Is Transparent [Video]

Arizona has become a focal point in the race for the White House as mail-in ballots continued to be tallied up. Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Secretary of State, joined Cheddar to discuss the safety of poll..

Arizona AG Confident Few, If Any, Election Anomalies

 Arizona's Republican attorney general sounded confident there were few, if any, anomalies in his state's election and said he expected Joe Biden to win the...
Newsmax