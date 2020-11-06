Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden to Give Prime-Time Address Friday

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden's campaign says he will give a speech during prime time Friday. The Democratic presidential candidate's campaign announced that he would be making an address but did not say where or what he plans to say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like