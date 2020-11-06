Newt Gingrich Wants AG Barr to Arrest Pennsylvania Poll Workers
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Democrats trying to steal the election should be ''locked up.'' During a Thursday night appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,'' Gingrich said Attorney General Bill Barr should send federal agents to arrest election workers in several...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Democrats trying to steal the election should be ''locked up.'' During a Thursday night appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,'' Gingrich said Attorney General Bill Barr should send federal agents to arrest election workers in several...
|
|
You Might Like