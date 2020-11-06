Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newt Gingrich Wants AG Barr to Arrest Pennsylvania Poll Workers

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Democrats trying to steal the election should be ''locked up.'' During a Thursday night appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,'' Gingrich said Attorney General Bill Barr should send federal agents to arrest election workers in several...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like