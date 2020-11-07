Global  
 

Justice Alito: Mail-in ballots received after Election Day in Pennsylvania must be kept separate

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania elections officials to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Says He'll Do Everything To Ensure Every Vote Is Counted

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Says He'll Do Everything To Ensure Every Vote Is Counted 00:47

 He maintained that he is committed to making sure the election result is accurate.

