Justice Alito: Mail-in ballots received after Election Day in Pennsylvania must be kept separate
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania elections officials to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania elections officials to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources