Michigan GOP chairwoman says software glitch tallied thousands of Republican votes as Democrat

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
President Trump’s supporters are pointing to a small Michigan county as evidence that vote-counting software used in the state may undercut Trump’s number of votes — as the Trump campaign fends off the appearance of inevitable defeat.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

 A look at the US election results called so far. Key Democrat gains inWisconsin and Michigan have put Joe Biden on the verge of winning the WhiteHouse.

