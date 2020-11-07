Georgia Senate race: Perdue, Ossoff head to runoff after highly competitive campaign
Saturday, 7 November 2020
2 hours ago) Georgia’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will head to a runoff race in January after neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s election.
The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th.
Warnock vs Loeffler
