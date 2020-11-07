Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Senate race: Perdue, Ossoff head to runoff after highly competitive campaign

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Georgia’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will head to a runoff race in January after neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s election. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
News video: Warnock vs Loeffler

Warnock vs Loeffler

 The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published
Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges [Video]

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges. On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. The Associated Press called the race in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency [Video]

Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency

As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called. Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The state has voted for a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Jon Ossoff’s campaign is ‘confident’ Georgia Senate race is headed for a runoff as Perdue drops below 50 percent.
NYTimes.com

Sen. Perdue, Ossoff Head to Georgia US Senate Runoff Jan. 5

 Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia for Perdue's Senate seat, one of two high-profile contests in the...
Newsmax

Perdue, Ossoff head to Georgia US Senate runoff

 ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff in Georgia for Perdue’s Senate...
Upworthy