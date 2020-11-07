Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Stacey Abrams Helped Put Democrat Nominee Joe Biden Ahead in Georgia

HNGN Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
How Stacey Abrams Helped Put Democrat Nominee Joe Biden Ahead in GeorgiaStacey Abrams trended online after it was revealed that she helped more than 800,000 to have the right to vote in Georgia. But who is Stacey Abrams and how did her movement start?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Stacey Abrams Is A Secret Romance Novelist

Stacey Abrams Is A Secret Romance Novelist 00:28

 Former Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is a successful romance novelist. She has written eight novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery. Her last book, Deception, published in 2009. She is gearing up to release the political thriller, While Justice Sleeps, in May 2021. Her romantic...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Trump Surrogates Speak To Eyewitness News On Election Day [Video]

Biden, Trump Surrogates Speak To Eyewitness News On Election Day

Stacey Abrams and Lara Trump spoke to CBS3's Jim Donovan.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:14Published