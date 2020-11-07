How Stacey Abrams Helped Put Democrat Nominee Joe Biden Ahead in Georgia
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Stacey Abrams trended online after it was revealed that she helped more than 800,000 to have the right to vote in Georgia. But who is Stacey Abrams and how did her movement start?
Former Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is a successful romance novelist. She has written eight novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery. Her last book, Deception, published in 2009. She is gearing up to release the political thriller, While Justice Sleeps, in May 2021. Her romantic...