What happens to the border wall under a President Biden?
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () President Trump made building a wall on the southern border to stop the flow of illegal immigration one of the his top priorities of his term in office. Now, with a considerable stretch built, what happens to the wall when President-elect Joe Biden takes office?
Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an..