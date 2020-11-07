Global  
 

What happens to the border wall under a President Biden?

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
President Trump made building a wall on the southern border to stop the flow of illegal immigration one of the his top priorities of his term in office. Now, with a considerable stretch built, what happens to the wall when President-elect Joe Biden takes office?
