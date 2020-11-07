What happens to the border wall under a President Biden?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud



Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street?



Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:19 Published 2 weeks ago Why is Wall Street leaning left?



Wall Street banks and their employees have been leaning further left in recent years, increasing the proportion of cash allocated to Democrats. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources What Is the Fate of Trump’s Border Wall? President-elect Joe Biden vows ‘there will not be another foot of wall constructed…’

VOA News 2 days ago



