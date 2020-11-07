Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Battle brewing over Biden Cabinet picks, priorities, as far left and moderates launch opening salvos

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The brewing battle over Cabinet appointments and administration priorities will take shape as Joe Biden and his close advisers seek to placate the base while also putting together an administration that reflects the Biden campaign's tone of unity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? 06:36

 As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Charlie Baker Reportedly Under Consideration For Potential Joe Biden Cabinet Position [Video]

Charlie Baker Reportedly Under Consideration For Potential Joe Biden Cabinet Position

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is reportedly being considered for a spot in a potential Joe Biden cabinet.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:50Published