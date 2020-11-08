Miley Cyrus Party in the USA Trends as Americans Celebrate Joe Biden's Victory
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Eleven years after its release, Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit “Party in the USA” once again climbed up the charts, as it became an anthem to President-Elect Joe Biden’s win against US President Donald Trump.
CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..