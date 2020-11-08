California Republican Darrell Issa headed back to Congress
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa was victorious Saturday in his race to return to Congress where he once headed the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and became a GOP favorite for launching a string of investigations of the Obama administration.
