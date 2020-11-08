Joe Biden quotes Bible, hymn ‘On Eagle’s Wings’ in victory speech
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden pledged not to “see red states and blue states, only to sees the United States” and quoted from the hymn “On Eagle’s Wings" as he addressed the nation in a victory speech Saturday night.
