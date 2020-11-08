Global  
 

Ken Starr: Pennsylvania Ballot Extension 'Constitutional Travesty'

Newsmax Sunday, 8 November 2020
The disputed Pennsylvania ballot extension forced by state courts over the legislature is a "constitutional travesty," according to famed prosecutor Ken Starr."What happened in Pennsylvania over these recent weeks is a constitutional travesty," Starr told...
News video: Pennsylvania State Secretary: Ballot Counting In The 'Homestretch'

Pennsylvania State Secretary: Ballot Counting In The 'Homestretch' 02:00

 Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday night we're in the "homestretch" when it comes to counting the state's millions of ballot; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

