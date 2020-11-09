Kayleigh McEnany Condemns Biden Victory Celebrations, Dubs Gatherings as COVID-19 Superspreaders
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
After President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, supporters flooded the streets of cities in the United States in celebration. These celebrations, however, were condemned by Kayleigh McEnany, Press Secretary to the White House, calling them “coronavirus superspreaders” and called Biden to denounce the celebrations.
