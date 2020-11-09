Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany Condemns Biden Victory Celebrations, Dubs Gatherings as COVID-19 Superspreaders

HNGN Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Kayleigh McEnany Condemns Biden Victory Celebrations, Dubs Gatherings as COVID-19 SuperspreadersAfter President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, supporters flooded the streets of cities in the United States in celebration. These celebrations, however, were condemned by Kayleigh McEnany, Press Secretary to the White House, calling them “coronavirus superspreaders” and called Biden to denounce the celebrations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory

Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory 01:09

 Celebrations by supporters of Democrat Joe Biden continued into the evening in New York and Washington on Saturday after he won the U.S. presidential election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner [Video]

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Joe Biden projected winner, you can hear horns honking and see flags waving from cars.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Holds Victory Celebration In Wilmington, Delaware [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Holds Victory Celebration In Wilmington, Delaware

CBS4's Laura Podesta reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published
BIDEN-HARRIS PRESIDENCY: Bay Area celebrations over Biden-Harris victory go late into the night [Video]

BIDEN-HARRIS PRESIDENCY: Bay Area celebrations over Biden-Harris victory go late into the night

Bay Area celebrations over Biden-Harris victory go late into the night

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:43Published