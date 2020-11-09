Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Announces COVID Advisory Board; Plans To Reverse Trump Policies

RTTNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The US media reported that President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders that would reverse many of President Donald Trump's controversial policies, including his decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord, once he is inaugurated. According to media reports, the orders do not require congressional approval. Biden is supposed to sign an order informing the United States
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board Features An Impressive Line Up Of Covid -19 Experts

Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board Features An Impressive Line Up Of Covid -19 Experts 00:32

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' have chosen a Covid-19 transition advisory board. The newly appointed team is led by established public health officials and staffed by doctors and government officials. The board is co-chaired by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published
Criticism Mounts Over Trump's Refusal to Concede Election and Cooperate With Biden Transition [Video]

Criticism Mounts Over Trump's Refusal to Concede Election and Cooperate With Biden Transition

CBS correspondent Natalie Brand on the latest developments in the Biden presidential transition. (11-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:24Published
COVID-19: More than 100 Secret Service agents were either infected or quarantined [Video]

COVID-19: More than 100 Secret Service agents were either infected or quarantined

The outbreak is reported following the close of a campaign season that featured Trump rallies and lower-profile Biden events prior to Election Day.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:37Published