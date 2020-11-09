Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huckabee Praises Newsmax 'Wait and See' on Election Stance

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praised Newsmax Sunday evening on Twitter for being the only major news network to not call the presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. Quote tweeting a post...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like