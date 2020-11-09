Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These Dems balked at a coronavirus vaccine under Trump. Will they change their tune now?

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
When President Trump first told the American public that a coronavirus vaccine could come this year -- at the time he said possibly before Election Day -- Democrats including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said they would not trust Trump as to any vaccine's safety.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go' [Video]

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November' [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November'

New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published