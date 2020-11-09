These Dems balked at a coronavirus vaccine under Trump. Will they change their tune now?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 16 minutes ago Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective



Drugmaker Pfizer said data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 3 hours ago COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November'



New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 5 hours ago