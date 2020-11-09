McConnell: Trump Legal Challenges Not the End of the Republic
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
In his first extended remarks since multiple news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden president-elect, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that President Donald Trump was well within his rights to explore legal challenges to the voting outcomes. The president's campaign...
In his first extended remarks since multiple news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden president-elect, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that President Donald Trump was well within his rights to explore legal challenges to the voting outcomes. The president's campaign...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources