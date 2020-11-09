Global  
 

McConnell: Trump Legal Challenges Not the End of the Republic

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
In his first extended remarks since multiple news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden president-elect, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared that President Donald Trump was well within his rights to explore legal challenges to the voting outcomes. The president's campaign...
 Valley experts weigh in on Trump's lawsuit in Arizona and whether it will make a difference in the election results.

