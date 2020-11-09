Global  
 

Oklahoma Proposal Would Give Chance to Fix Defective Mail-in Ballots

Newsmax Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
An Oklahoma lawmaker has proposed changing the state's legislation to permit those who mailed in defective election ballots to fix them and have their votes counted, the Tulsa World reported. Democrat Regina...
