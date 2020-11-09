DC mayor disregarded own COVID restrictions to attend Biden victory speech, defends 'essential travel'
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Despite Delaware being on District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bower’s list of high-risk states, the mayor and her staff attended President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech in Delaware Saturday, reportedly defending the trip as “essential travel.”
