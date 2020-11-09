Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DC mayor disregarded own COVID restrictions to attend Biden victory speech, defends 'essential travel'

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Despite Delaware being on District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bower’s list of high-risk states, the mayor and her staff attended President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech in Delaware Saturday, reportedly defending the trip as “essential travel.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory 00:36

 Celebrations of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden continued in Chicago Sunday, with local politicians offering their congratulations for the new president-elect and for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Election Results [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Election Results

Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 50:05Published
Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song [Video]

Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song

Tom Petty's relatives are "so touched" after the late rocker's music was featured during the celebrations at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Biden calls for healing in victory speech [Video]

Biden calls for healing in victory speech

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:15Published