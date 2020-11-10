GOP Tip-Toes Around Acknowledging Biden Win, Timidly Backs Trump Election Conspiracy

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Republicans have in large part shunned the tradition of congratulating the president elect, but many in the GOP establishment have not openly welcomed Trump's conspiracies of election fraud either.
Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled.
According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Swing state Pennsylvania flipped blue Friday morning,...
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was..
The Trump administration threw the presidential transition into tumult, with U.S. President Donald Trump blocking government officials from co-operating with... CTV News Also reported by •Japan Today •Upworthy •USATODAY.com