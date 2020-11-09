Biden likely to undo Trump order banning critical race theory training in federal agencies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election



Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 16 hours ago Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force



President-elect Joe Biden will announce his 12-person task force to begin addressing the coronavirus pandemic once he takes office in January. But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, that doesn't mean.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:09 Published 16 hours ago Pennsylvania voters process Trump's loss



It was a mix of disappointment, suspicion, resignation and joy among residents in the Pennsylvania countryside Saturday (November 7) learning that their state had tipped the presidential race in Joe.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago