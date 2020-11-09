Biden likely to undo Trump order banning critical race theory training in federal agencies
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Shortly after several news organizations called the 2020 presidential election for former Vice President and Democrat nominee Joe Biden, a report surfaced explaining that Biden would work to undo one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting the teaching of “critical race theory” to federal employees.
