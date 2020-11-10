Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live Updates: McConnell backs Trump legal fight in election results

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed the Trump campaign’s legal challenge of voting results in several battleground states on Monday in his first public comments on the floor since Election Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Recapping Biden, Harris Speeches On Saturday And Trump's Legal Battle With Election

Recapping Biden, Harris Speeches On Saturday And Trump's Legal Battle With Election 03:37

 CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink recaps points from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's speeches on Saturday and President Donald Trump's legal fight with election results.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:35Published
Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results [Video]

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell declared on the Senate floor that "no states have yet certified their election results".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:03Published
Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election Challenges [Video]

Law Expert Talks Validity Of Trump Election Challenges

SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter Talks On Validity Of Trump Campaign's Legal Challenges To Presidential Election Results

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 17:27Published

Related news from verified sources

McConnell backs Trump legal fight in election results

 The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges and alleged voting irregularities or outright fraud in several states.
FOXNews.com

Live election results 2020: Trump repeats false claims that "legal" votes will show him winning

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. Follow here for the latest updates on voting and...
Upworthy