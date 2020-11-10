Ingraham: Biden 'ordering' Americans around with COVID mandates could 'backfire' Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham responded to President-elect Joe Biden's call to unite the country by way of a national mask mandate -- as well as his announcement of a coronavirus response task force similar to the one President Trump has utilized. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

