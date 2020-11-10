Trump Appointee Delays Biden Transition Process, Citing Need For 'Clear' Winner
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
It's up to General Services Administrator Emily Murphy to allow the flow of resources to the president-elect. The GSA referenced the contested 2000 election as precedent for its decision.
It's up to General Services Administrator Emily Murphy to allow the flow of resources to the president-elect. The GSA referenced the contested 2000 election as precedent for its decision.
|
|
You Might Like