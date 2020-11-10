Trump Appointee Delays Biden Transition Process, Citing Need For 'Clear' Winner Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

It's up to General Services Administrator Emily Murphy to allow the flow of resources to the president -elect. The GSA referenced the contested 2000 election as precedent for its decision. 👓 View full article

