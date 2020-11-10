Barrett in spotlight as Supreme Court takes on ObamaCare challenge
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, exactly two weeks into her new job, will on Tuesday hear the Affordable Care Act (ACA) case that Democrats hammered her over throughout her confirmation hearings and has the potential to overturn the law that is former President Obama's signature legislative achievement.
