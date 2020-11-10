Global  
 

Barrett in spotlight as Supreme Court takes on ObamaCare challenge

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, exactly two weeks into her new job, will on Tuesday hear the Affordable Care Act (ACA) case that Democrats hammered her over throughout her confirmation hearings and has the potential to overturn the law that is former President Obama's signature legislative achievement.
