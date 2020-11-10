Global  
 

George Stephanopoulos Seeking Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Role

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
A representative for George Stephanopoulos is lobbying for the ABC News journalist to replace the late Alex Trebek as the host of the game show "Jeopardy!" according to TheWrap. Trebek, who hosted...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 01:08

 “Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

