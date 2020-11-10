Global  
 

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Wins Reelection In North Carolina After Democrat Concedes

NPR Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Democrat Cal Cunningham said in a statement that "the voters have spoken." The Associated Press has not yet called the race in a state that is also closely contested in the presidential election.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes 01:07

 [NFA] Democrat Cal Cunningham, who had been considered the leader for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina until his campaign was undermined by a sex scandal, on Tuesday conceded the closely fought contest to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

