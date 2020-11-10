GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Wins Reelection In North Carolina After Democrat Concedes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thom Tillis projected to win tight North Carolina Senate race



Republican Sen. Thom Tillis declared victory over Democrat Cal Cunningham Tuesday night as votes continued to be counted in North Carolina. Credit: WGHP Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger



GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Kellyanne Conway, Other Officials With WH Ties Announce Testing Positive For COVID-19



Along with Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame Rev. John I. Jenkins, Republican lawmakers Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have also announced.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:39 Published on October 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources North Carolina Senate Race Could Go to Recount By 2 a.m. on Wednesday, signs were strong that Republican Sen. Thom Tillis - who had trailed in polls almost up to Nov. 3 - had narrowly pulled off reelection...

Newsmax 1 week ago



